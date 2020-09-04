To the editor:
This year is arguably one of the more difficult of our lives. Economics, pandemics, divisive politics, and the murder of a black man by police in Minneapolis. It is so easy to be frustrated and mad. And easier yet to be upset with those who think differently, or further escalate small offenses. It’s easy to cast blame on others, while ignoring ourselves. It’s easy to shut down and only listen to the echo chambers that support our views and close ourselves off, rather than open up. It’s easy to feel fearful or overwhelmed by the keyboard warriors screaming through Facebook at every transgression. It is all incredibly daunting and what I call quicksand.
As individuals, we struggle with one thing, and then another, and then yet another comes up. These pull us down like quicksand, not letting go of our emotions and pushing us down further. But to get out of quicksand, we can’t do it on our own. We need to grab the hand of a stranger or friend who reaches out trying to help. It may surprise us who is at our side. They may be very different from us in beliefs or demographics, but we need to grab their hand to get pulled out, because we cannot do it on our own.
And then we need to find others who are stuck and reach our hands out, too. No one should be left behind. We as neighbors will always do better when we show kindness and respect to each other. That is how we do better together and move forward, too.
This election season is upon us, and you can choose to support those candidates or policies who push us deeper into the quicksand, or those whose outstretched hand is trying to help us out and lift us up — even though they may be different than what you’re used to. Our future relies on it, and I have hope for my city of Ramsey, Anoka County, the state of Minnesota, our country and the world.
Matt Woestehoff
Ramsey
