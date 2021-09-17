To the editor:
In 1979, President Jimmy Carter established a proclamation declaring a National POW/MIA Recognition Day. Every U.S. President has since declared the third Friday in September as National POW/MIA Day.
Each year, since the late 1990s, a poster has been created commemorating this day. I selected five businesses in the Blaine area and presented them with a poster.
President Carter also signed the Defense Authorization Act Section 1082 that mandates that the White House; the U.S. Capitol; the Departments of State, Defense and Veterans Affairs; all Federal cemeteries; the U.S. Post Office; and the National Vietnam and Korean War Memorial must fly the POW/MIA flag.
All Americans are encouraged to pause and remember the sacrifices of prisoners of war and members of the military who are missing in action.
Over 81,000 Americans are still missing from conflicts that include WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Gulf War, among others.
Please remember our POW/MIAs and their families in your prayers.
Joanne Meyer
Blaine
Meyer is the Blaine VFW Auxiliary POW/MIA chairperson.
