To the editor:
School board candidate Matt Audette has whined that the “community is tired of policy being driven by outside forces.” Oooo! Outside agitators! Yup, the Marxist CDC and Minnesota Department of Health are at it again! And the dictatorial school board! Tyranny! Liberty! So Mr. Audette mulled over the evidence, decided that masks don’t help and bravely led the charge to correct the injustice.
Actually, outsiders *are* driving the issue.
Mr. Audette is an MBA, not an epidemiologist. Rest assured, neither he nor his friends came up with the anti-mask, anti-CRT positions. The issues appeared across the country at the same time and use the same talking points. Libertarian-minded think tanks develop the ideas to make the country friendly to business domination. Remember Citizens United? They work with the white Christian nationalist denominations like the Southern Baptist Convention, to support racial subjugation, Confederate monuments, the insurrection, climate change denial and block COVID suppression. God and mammon are striving to create the New Confederacy.
They are masters of manipulation. Take a look.
As less-vaccinated states acquired morgue trailers because their morgues were full and hospitals filled to capacity due to staffing shortages, Republicans sought to block mask and vaccination mandates while simultaneously claiming to be pro-life Christians. Incredible, but there it is.
It’s a long stretch to claim the mantle of a Jesus-based, Love-Your-Neighbor-As-I-Have-Loved-You Christian, while threatening to kill your neighbor by going maskless. Christians really believe this? Well, it depends on your definition.
They complain about CRT after watching the execution of George Floyd? Impossible, but true.
Trump was fascinated by the idea of bleaching the lungs. Then he recommended hydroxychloroquine. Tucker Carlson promoted a horse-worming medicine. Hahahahoho! Really? No foolin’.
Mr. Audette’s search for consistency and accuracy has taken him down the rabbit hole to a fantasyland of hookah-smoking caterpillars; bogus history; racial domination; perpetual, lethal disease; and terminal zaniness.
It’s time we did our own thinking and left Mr. Audette alone in his chamber of horrors.
Rod Kuehn
Ramsey
