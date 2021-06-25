To the editor:
The Fourth of July is soon here. Parades, flags, fireworks and speeches will occupy another day. Has the birth of our nation and what it meant to our original immigrants who founded the U.S. faded away as we grapple with the aftermath of continuing to allow new immigrants to create settlements in our very midst?
As a boy I was always impressed by the Statue of Liberty — what it stood for and why my parents came to America as part of an enormous immigrant flow. They were inspired by what advertisements said about America. Emma Lazarus wrote in her poem “The New Colossus” about the lady in New York harbor, a gift from France in 1886, who proclaimed, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.”
Have these 135-year-old words tarnished? Are we no longer proud of what liberty means anymore? “Huddled masses” continue to escape countries all over the world, some walking thousands of miles just to try to enter and seek the asylum given to our parents and grandparents.
My father, proud of the opportunity America offered him, acquired one of the original 8-foot-tall copper replicas of the Statue of Liberty that the Boy Scouts of America commissioned after WWII. It’s been in my family for 70 years and has appeared several times in the Minneapolis Aquatennial Parade. I offered to give it to several cities in our area — Andover, Coon Rapids, Brooklyn Center (with its high immigrant population) and even two nearby community colleges, Anoka-Ramsey and North Hennepin. I thought that with their changing demographics, those communities would be proud to display it. With it elevated on a suitable base, young children and even adults would admire it, as did our forefathers.
Not so! Community leaders don’t want it, proclaiming that students today either don’t enjoy the promise in this land that the statue once symbolized, or that those in charge don’t know how to use it. What a shame.
Roger Johnson
Coon Rapids
