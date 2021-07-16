To the editor:
There was a letter in a recent edition referencing alleged censorship at the Anoka County Library. Something the letter writer said caught my attention. The writer referenced the LGBTQ “lifestyle” and “all the negative psychological, biological and spiritual effects that an LGBTQ lifestyle has on a person.” Here is the point: The writer seemed to imply that such a lifestyle was in some way “adopted” by certain individuals voluntarily. Well, the writer should do some self-education on the LGBTQ “lifestyle,” which would tell him that LGBTQ people do not voluntarily adopt such a lifestyle. The truth is they are born that way and have no choice in who they love. A former associate of mine once asked me if I thought that all the discrimination, bullying and other abuse aimed at him and his “lifestyle” was his by choice. Absolutely not, was his reply. “Nobody would choose to endure those abuses by choice.” ... It just is as it is.
Robert Koch
Ramsey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.