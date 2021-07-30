To the editor:
Last year, David Saggau of Great River Energy announced the planned closure of Coal Creek Station due to simple economics: Coal Creek has and would continue to operate at a financial loss, and it didn’t make sense to keep the plant online. While Coal Creek is located in North Dakota, the plant sends power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Minnesota.
At the time, GRE said that retiring Coal Creek and expanding renewable energy options, like wind and solar, would save ratepayers money. Now, GRE wants to reverse course, and plans to sell Coal Creek to a company called Rainbow Energy. If GRE couldn’t operate Coal Creek at a profit, how is a different company going to? Either there’s hidden information that isn’t being made public, or Rainbow Energy is foolishly agreeing to a bad purchase.
GRE had hoped to utilize the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line to bring wind energy from North Dakota to service its almost 30 member coops across Minnesota. Unfortunately, two local North Dakota counties essentially banned wind in an effort to block wind energy and boost the ill-fated coal industry.
The future of energy is clean wind and solar, improved energy efficiency, and energy storage — simple economics and the urgency that the climate crisis demands nothing less. That’s why the true value of the HVDC line from Coal Creek, North Dakota, to Buffalo, Minnesota, will only be realized when wind power is what is transmitted, an inevitable development that GRE should support. The sooner this happens the better for everyone.
I have two children and want them to grow up in the same world I did, a world with easy access to beautiful green spaces and a healthy natural environment. Doubling down on coal, as GRE seems ready to do, will only contribute to the climate crisis and make our world’s existing problems even worse.
For all these reasons, GRE’s sale of Coal Creek & the HVDC line is wrong for its members and wrong for the environment. We deserve greater transparency, not back-room deals.
Sam Villella
Blaine
