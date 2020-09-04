To the editor:
I met Andy Newton when I was in the middle of chemotherapy. One day a bottle of relaxing bath salts arrived from Amazon with the note, “I hope this helps.” We hadn’t even met in person. That is what cemented Andy Newton as my friend. Throughout the past four years he has been a catalyst for bringing people together to have the kinds of conversations we need to be having right now, however difficult. I know him to be a humble family man who deeply respects and celebrates the diversity of our community, and who is keenly aware of his place in it as a white man. In understanding his privilege, he is able to reach out to those of us in the black community, in the LGBTQ community, in minority communities and say, “What do you need?”
A good leader doesn’t come to the table with an agenda. A good leader comes to the table with a blank sheet of paper and says, “What do you need from me?” The goal of a good leader should be that their constituents feel that their unique perspectives are heard. A leader then uses those perspectives as resources, a skill I know Andy to be especially good at. (And he’s an awesome knitter and fantastic gardener, too, but I digress.) He is the one with his head under the hood or his hands in the dirt once the problem’s been identified.
Andy Newton is ready to have the difficult conversations we need to have right now: how do we keep this community sustainable for all who choose to make it their home? How do we not only prevent inappropriate conduct by our safety officers, but build trust between police and citizens? Andy is there with his pen and paper, ready.
I moved to Columbia Heights to raise my family in a place that supports our diversity, where our voice won’t be lost in the crowd, and where we can get to know our neighbors. Since I’ve known Andy, he has been that neighbor who will ask “What do you need?”
Tia Weinand
Columbia Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.