To the editor:
I have been driving electric cars exclusively since early 2012. They are typically around four times more efficient than the legacy internal combustion engines we are all so familiar with. They are quiet and clean with superior performance. They require considerably less maintenance as there are fewer moving parts to wear down and this reduces total cost of ownership. Clean air is an immediate tangible benefit. EVs have the ability to make transportation sustainable and can be fueled with locally produced renewable energy like wind and solar, which is imperative with the evident effects of climate change all around us. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is leveraging VW settlement funds to build out charging corridors across all of Minnesota. I’m happy that Sen. Jerry Newton supports the MPCA’s Clean Cars initiative to increase plug-in vehicle options here in Minnesota. Your next vehicle should have a plug!
Sam Villella
Blaine
