To the editor:
Tom Newland is a candidate for ward one on Blaine City Council. Tom had been a business owner in Blaine for 27 years, resident for 17 years, six years on SBM Fire Board, six years on Blaine’s Park Board, also on Blaine’s Public Safety Association.
My name is Tom Ryan, I have been the mayor of Blaine for 24 years. There is no question in my mind that Tom will do an awesome job. Anyone that has ever worked with Tom would tell you about his work ethic and integrity. Most important he will be there to perform his job as council member.
Tom Ryan
Blaine
