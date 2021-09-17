To the editor:
In state of Texas recently Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law one of nation’s strictest abortion measures, banning procedure as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. God bless Texas. Of course those who want the “right” to kill the unborn are going crazy. The abortion supporters think it their “right” to terminate the child in the womb.
None of us own our body. It was given to us by our Creator. So a sense of humility is needed in our thinking. In earlier times and cultures, babies were sacrificed to false gods and some people think we are in a “progressive” culture, not hardly.
The law says if a pregnant woman is murdered and the baby dies, it can be considered a double homicide. Why does our culture say the unborn are not human beings? That is a rhetorical question.
No woman or man has the right to terminate the life of a human being in the womb. I am not talking about special medical conditions of the mother or baby that might require other procedures. That has to be determined by the parents and the doctor.
So there is some light at the end of this anti-life tunnel. Hopefully other states will follow the Texas example. People in Minnesota need to contact their state representatives and encourage them to pass a similar law.
Gene Hodel
Oak Grove
