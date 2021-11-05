To the editor:
In the Oct. 15 issue of the paper, Anoka-Hennepin School District Superintendent David Law observed: “the biggest issue in society is the role that race plays in determining people’s quality of life.”
That single comment lays at the heart of what so many find objectionable about racial “education” proposals being pushed on school districts. The automatic assumption that interracial encounters are racially motivated creates a never-ending war built around victimhood rooted in the pigment of people’s skins.
When Mr. Law commented that the debate over the death of Daunte Wright was rooted in “the role that race was perceived to play between law enforcement and communities of color,” he again suggests that race actually played a role in the man’s death. Of course, he is correct in saying, “You can’t have that conversation without talking about race.” But should that “conversation” fixate on race as a determinant factor? Certainly, racism exists, but it’s not a one-way street as “anti-racist” theology would like us to believe.
Let’s shelve the race-war propaganda and focus on genuine problems: Trinity Ottoson-Smith, Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Aniya Allen. All 10 or under. All unarmed. All shot in Minneapolis this year. All of them were Black. None of them, by the way, were shot by police officers. Was their race the reason they were shot?
Hispanic, black and Indian girls account for 53% of Minnesota’s teenage pregnancies, even though, taken together, these races total only 25% of the state’s population. Are their respective races responsible?
Are academic “disparity” performances in Minnesota’s students caused by racial inabilities or teacher hatred of skin pigments?
Minnesota’s problems are not rooted in race, they’re the stepchildren of far deeper social discord that has nothing to do with “talking” about race.
Michael Coughlin
Oak Grove
