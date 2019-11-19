To the editor:
It’s become clear that vaping products manufactured by Big Tobacco are not the clean alternatives to smoking many once thought they were — three Minnesotans have died, and 84 more have experienced severe lung injury associated with e-cigarettes. Students are struggling to breathe during gym and after-school activities and to concentrate in class, and educators are spending time monitoring for kids sneaking puffs of nicotine.
Despite vaping-related injuries reported in our state and across the country, too many young people remain unaware of the health risks. As legislators and parents, we must fight back against Big Tobacco and the vaping epidemic that has reached crisis level in Minnesota.
My House colleagues and I recently released our comprehensive plan to tackle teen vaping and nicotine addiction. Here are the highlights:
• Raising the legal sales age of tobacco to 21.
• Reducing youth access by stopping internet sales of tobacco, e-cigarette and vaping products.
• Prohibiting sales of all flavored tobacco products in our state.
• Enacting prevention efforts with an office to combat the immense pressure of the tobacco industry with effective counter-marketing.
• Ensuring every Minnesotan has access to quit-smoking resources to help them break free from addiction.
Minnesotans deserve bold action on prevention efforts to keep our youth healthy and safe. Please contact me at the Capitol with questions.
Connie Bernardy
New Brighton
Connie Bernardy, DFL, represents District 41A in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.