To the editor:
During a military occupation of Washington a socialist regime was installed.
It is now governing by executive orders ignoring the other branches of government.
There will be nothing to propose, debate or vote on.
Except maybe that one final harassment of that guy on vacation in Florida.
Our elected officials may as well come home to Minnesota.
It’s beautiful here this time of year!
Linea Kirchner
Coon Rapids
