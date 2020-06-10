To the editor:
At the recent protest held next to Anoka City Hall on June 1, I had the opportunity to speak. Though I spoke largely for myself, I did note that I am the pastor of First Congregational Church in downtown Anoka and was speaking as an ordained minister of the Gospel. In my remarks I expressed my deep dismay at the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police as well as other similar deaths and affirmed our desperate need for change. I expressed my gratitude to Sheriff Stuart and Anoka PD Chief Peterson for their presence, and I thanked the event’s organizers.
At the conclusion of my remarks, I quoted the most recent Star Wars film, saying, “Remember: ‘There are more of us than there are of them!’” As soon as I finished, Sheriff Stuart interjected, saying that it’s not us versus them, but all of us together. It was then I realized that my words had carried an impact that contradicted my intent, and for that I apologize.
The “them” to which I referred was not law enforcement, but those groups and individuals who have sought to use protests against police violence as an opportunity to sow destruction. Specifically, I meant white supremacist groups and groups like the Three Percenters and the Boogaloos, and anyone else who seeks to undermine and destroy our democratic society.
I believe the Gospel calls we who are Christian to stand together with our secular and faith-oriented neighbors against all manifestations of oppression and persecution, particularly those rooted in our national sin of racism. In this way, we affirm that the lives of black, brown and indigenous people matter, and we show that we take seriously the prophetic call to do justice, love kindness and walk humbly with God and each other.
Rev. Chris McArdle
Anoka
