To the editor:
In a non-partisan election like that for mayor of Columbia Heights, voters can (thankfully) concentrate not on party labels but on what each candidate brings to the position. I’m voting for Amada Marquez Simula.
Since coming to Columbia Heights, Amada has through her own efforts completed a crash course for success as mayor. Involvement with the city through her job conducting its composting effort with the Public Works department. Involvement with the public schools, the city’s major institution, through her job as a program manager. Active membership in the Lions and Rotary clubs. Leader of HeightsNext, the non-profit community organization behind successful efforts to organize community service projects and to increase the city’s sustainability and inclusiveness. This comes at a time when Heights’s diversity and its viability as a small inner suburb face continuous new challenges. HeightsNext in particular required extensive problem-solving and networking, skills Amada has demonstrated over and over in the community’s interest. These credentials have a common thread: the work was hands-on and the results are there for all to see.
As mayor Amada will bring this background of creativity and energy to working for and with all the diverse constituencies in the city of Columbia Heights.
Robert Tholkes
Columbia Heights
