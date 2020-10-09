To the editor:
We Support Amir Malik for the Minnesota House of Representatives.
We are writing in favor of electing Amir Malik to the Minnesota House of Representatives, District 37B. Natives of Minnesota, we have worked and lived in several different places and now we are both retired and settled in Blaine for the rest of our lives.
Quality of life issues have always been central for us. There are common threads necessary for all people to enjoy decent lives. Affordable health care, fair property taxes, good roads and highways, high quality public education, a living wage for working families, and the dignity and stability of good jobs are threads that weave into well-being for all.
We are convinced that Amir Malik is committed to these common good Minnesota values, and that is why we will vote for his election to the Minnesota House.
Rev. Dr. Ronald and Linda Letnes
Blaine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.