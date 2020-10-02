To the editor:
On Nov. 3, our District 37B will have an opportunity to choose a State Representative who will bring leadership, respect, wisdom, experience and humanity to our community. Amir Malik listens, cares and acts. His values are centered on the things that matter to all of us — family, health and safety, equity and hope for the future.
As a teacher, mom and grandma, I have many reasons I am proud to support Amir in his bid for Minnesota House Representative for District 37B.
Amir is my choice because I love living in Blaine. If you and your family value living in a city that believes in community partnerships, jobs, fair wages, decent roads and transportation, Amir is also your candidate. He is intent on working with local leaders and citizens of Blaine to get things done in a positive and productive way. Amir and his wife are raising their four children in Blaine and they want what every family wants — opportunities and neighborhoods that make life better for Blaine families.
Amir is my choice because I love children. If you are a parent or grandparent who values kids and education, Amir is also your candidate. As a former teacher, he witnessed firsthand the challenges and rewards of teaching and learning. Amir understands that quality schools are a goal we must have. Amir knows that our schools must have adequate funding and strong support because our kids are our future.
Finally, Amir is my choice because I want to be proud of the person who represents me in the Minnesota legislature. If you value hard work, integrity and solid decision making, Amir is also your candidate. In his work as a civil rights attorney and a wage theft investigator, Amir has shown his commitment to helping people. He is smart, fair and dependable.
Maurna Rome
Blaine
