Every year as I unpack holiday decorations, it is a trip down memory lane. Ornaments we collected on family trips, gifts received from others, but also things that have been passed down through generations. This year the memories were particularly poignant. The pandemic deaths have caused such huge upheavals around the world and climate chaos has added to the misery of so many.
In looking at some of our ornaments, I thought about my grandmother who came to this country over 100 years ago with her four brothers and widowed mother. She was 13. What dire circumstances caused them to leave all behind and come to a country with no money and no knowledge of the language? My husband’s great uncle came over after his family and entire region was decimated by the 1918 pandemic. Another upending of a life and culture to come to our country. Both were readily accepted and given citizenship. There are similar stories in most American families.
And then I read or listen to the daily news and I hear of refugees needing to leave their families, countries and cultures due to circumstances of war or climate change and I wonder where is our humanity and compassion now? Around the world, people are being put behind barbed-wire fences, in cages or left on cold mountainous hillsides with no heat, food or water.
Isn’t this the season for welcoming the stranger and refugee? Isn’t that what the Christian Christmas story is?
We used to be proud to say we are a huge melting pot of immigrants. What this country has achieved in goodness is because of those who came from afar. Refusing refugees a path to a new home and citizenship condemns them to a half-life of insecurity and poverty. This breeds a fractious society and will only diminish what our country could be in the future. We need to reform our immigration policy. We need to make room in our inn. We don’t know what good might come from welcoming the stranger.
