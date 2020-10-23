To the editor:
I watched the Anoka County Board, pass a zero tax levy increase this year. The chair of the County Board praised Matt Look for his ongoing efforts to cut debt, stop wasteful spending and enable the board to come in this year with no increase in taxes. People have absolutely been hurt by the pandemic. This County Board knew that asking people to pay more in taxes is the wrong decision and goes against common sense.
I am proud that our County Board is fiscally responsible and has a pulse on the hardships that are out there. Thank you, Matt Look, and fellow county commissioners for keeping the line on taxes when the last thing you need is to try and find money to pay more in property taxes.
Kudos for a fine job. You have earned my vote for reelection!
Lisa Bastyr
Ramsey
