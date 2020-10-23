To the editor:
I recently received Commissioner Matt Look’s political flyer which included claims that he is pro-business. The lack of results does not support his claim.
Commissioner Look is currently running for his fourth term as County Commissioner. During his reign, the Anoka County Board financially participated in a Chamber of Commerce study to tell us what we already know and, once again, failed to solve.
The summary was not pretty. Anoka County is perceived as being remote, rural and needing an image update. The county was faced with the challenge of attracting and retaining talent, remedying its lack of transportation and improving coordination between the counties, cities and business community. The study included a roadmap that recommended 25 of the 27 high priority strategies to be led by Anoka County. Even though the board called the study a “game changer,” the results so far are not encouraging. The big questions are: What major employer has been attracted to the county since the study’s results were released? Has there been any improvement in the number of people working within the county rather than leaving to go elsewhere for employment? Have the county’s efforts had any effect?
William Erhart
Ramsey
