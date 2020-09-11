To the editor:
Anoka County Commissioner Matt Look knocked on our door, campaigning for reelection. Not wearing a mask. Said it was in his car! What good is that? How many folks had he talked with that day? Now our 93-year-old next door neighbor, my at-risk husband and I are all exposed to everyone Mr. Look had so casually chatted with. The president’s own Dr. Birx told Minnesotans just yesterday to get serious and mask up. Our 40,000 Anoka-Hennepin students can’t all go back to school yet. Yet our elected official is ignoring pandemic guidance and risking us all?
I’d heard about systemic racism in Anoka County and asked Mr. Look how many people of color are employed by our county. He replied, “2%.” Then I wondered aloud how many Anoka County residents are persons of color? I didn’t know, but wondered if county staff mirrored our community. He answered, “About 2%.” He wasn’t completely sure, but thought that was close. After he left, I checked the most recent census (tinyurl.com/y4xqwbv8). Out of 357,000 Anoka County residents, 80% are white, meaning 20% are people of color. One fifth. One in five. That’s 71,400 people of coor living in our county. Mr. Look pictured 2%, only 7,140. How can a county commissioner not see or know that one fifth of our residents are even here?
I guess if you don’t see things like COVID-19 or people of color facing systemic racism they don’t exist. I’ll be voting for elected officials who don’t wear blinders, like John LeTourneau and Mike Erickson. #MaskUp, everybody.
Ellen Hadley
Anoka
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.