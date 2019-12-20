To the editor:
Commissioner Matt Look’s November letter to the editor claiming Anoka County turnover is low should be very concerning to the taxpayers. Commissioner Look states, “In reviewing the DHS list, we found the list identified 79 individuals who had been certified as assessors. DHS then took the fact that 29 of those individuals were no longer certified to mean there was a 37% turnover.” Commissioner Look also concludes that the DHS information is inaccurate and that, “Unfortunately, this is nothing new for DHS as we have seen time and time again, they seem to have a difficult time with accuracy.” Although Commissioner Look claims that Anoka County’s turnover rate is actually “… lower than any of the counties highlighted,” his analysis is flawed at best and, at worst, deceitful.
Consider the following:
According to the information received following a data request, Commissioner Look’s claims are false. For example, Commissioner Look claims that of the 79 individuals who were certified assessors, only 44 conducted assessments. Of these he states, “… one retired, two resigned and 41 are still employed at Anoka County.” From this he calculates the assessor turnover rate as 6.8%. He failed to disclose that only 38 rather than 41 are still doing assessments, yielding a 13.6% assessor turnover rate, double his calculation.
Next, Commissioner Look’s mix and match misleading analysis is also demonstrated by the fact that of the 29 individuals no longer certified, only 14 remain as Anoka County employees. Incorporating this fact yields a 52% turnover rate for this group of County employees.
Finally, another factor Commissioner Look failed to consider is whether any of the other counties had similar issues or other reasons that might have affected their turnover rate. Without this information, Commissioner Look’s conclusions are as bad or worse than his claims of DHS’s inaccuracies.
I would strongly urge that before Commissioner Look criticizes the DHS or others for faulty information, he ensures his facts and claims are accurate and not misleading.
William Erhart
Ramsey
(0) comments
