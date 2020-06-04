To the editor:
This is a response to Barb Anderson’s May letter, “Department of Ed is exploring a change.” Barb mischaracterized two studies to buttress her case that it is “dangerous to affirm a child in a wrongful gender.” I encourage readers to read Barb’s letter, then compare her characterizations of the studies against what the studies actually stated.
In her second paragraph she skewed the results of the study “Puberty Suppression in Adolescents with Gender Identity Disorder …” (tinyurl.com/y79kdo6h) First she claimed: “These children are often encouraged to take puberty-blocking drugs …” Then she cited from the study that all of the transgender children studied continued taking cross sex hormones. She concluded with “[A]ll of the them are now infertile.”
Sandwiching the study between her two claims gives the impression they were made by the study’s authors. They were not. The report did not address either issue in any way. What the authors actually said about puberty suppression and cross-sex hormone treatments was very different in scope and tone from what Barb implied:
“Behavioral and emotional problems and depressive symptoms decreased, while general functioning improved significantly during puberty suppression. Feelings of anxiety and anger did not change … Gender dysphoria [GD] and body satisfaction did not change ... No adolescent withdrew from puberty suppression, and all started cross-sex hormone treatment.”
And they concluded: “Puberty suppression may be considered a valuable contribution in the clinical management of GD in adolescents.”
The second study was “Long-Term Follow-Up of Transsexual Persons Undergoing Sex Reassignment Surgery…” (tinyurl.com/gvk9x69.)
As Barb cited, the study showed much higher risks of attempted and successful suicide after sex-reassignment compared to that for the control group. However, she neglected to mention any of the authors’ caveats. Among them, that sex reassignment should not be interpreted necessarily the cause of the higher risks. Or that “… things might have been even worse without sex reassignment. “ Or that the study covered a period before improved treatment and care.
Barb was wrong to distort the results of these studies to make them appear to support her arguments when in fact they do not.
Al Ferber
Anoka
