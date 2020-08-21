To the editor:
This letter is in response to Mr. Ythan Pratt’s Aug. 7 letter to the editor. The letter totally missed the point of Councilman Erik Skogquist’s actions on June 8. According to reports, Mr. Skogquist went to the renovation site of Rudy Johnson Park and berated Anoka City employees and then went to City Hall and used nasty and foul language to city employees. Both of these actions are in violation of the City Charter, which governs behavior of City Council members.
Mr. Pratt write “Council Member Skogquist is a person who stands up for little guy.” I ask, “Which little guy?” The way Mr. Skogquist treated the city employees at the park in front of contractors and passersby and then his actions at City Hall, which caused one city employee to leave the building in fear, are not examples of standing up for little guy!
If Mr. Skogquist thought something was amiss, he should have gone through the proper channels, starting with the city manager- period. Instead, he took it upon himself to yell and demean city employees. In short, this is about good corporate governance and treating people with dignity and respect. If Mr. Pratt thinks this is good leadership and sets a good example of how we should be governed, he is badly mistaken. I would hope that he does not treat his employees the way Mr. Skogquist treated city employees.
One of the hallmarks of Anoka is the high caliber of its city employees and first responders. Elected officials need a good working relationship with these folks. In Mr. Pratt’s letter he turned to writing about Stillwater, the pandemic, the Carnegie Library and other subjects — but he totally missed the main point. That point is that Erik Skogquist must abide by the City Charter, which states in part, “neither the Council nor any member thereof shall give orders to any of the subordinates of the City Manager.”
Ed Burns
Anoka
