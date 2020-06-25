To the editor:
During this pandemic, we’re reminded that a dog is indeed “man’s best friend.” Dogs have been fostered and adopted in unheard-of numbers, and now we hear they’re being researched as possible “first sniffers,” as their heightened olfactory sense might possibly be able to detect the coronavirus in asymptomatic people.
The “Horrible Hundred Report,” recently released by the Humane Society of the United States, should then shock and dismay us. This document lists some of the worst puppy mills in the country. Because not all states require inspections, the number does not necessarily represent all the horrible dog-breeding facilities, nor necessarily the worst ones.
If we have heretofore had trust in the USDA and the American Kennel Club (AKC), this report will show how misguided that trust is. In one depressing example after another, it exposes facilities where puppies and older dogs are emaciated, living in their own filth, often needing veterinary care, and yet the USDA fails to cite any animal welfare violations. It exposes the fact that the AKC, ostensibly a dog-loving organization, is basically a mercenary one subsisting on the fees its members provide; it is financially linked to at least one third of the mills, according to the report.
As these mills are the suppliers for pet stores, the most important thing we can do is NEVER purchase a puppy online or from a pet store. Only purchase from a place where you can see the conditions in which the animal was raised. Better still is to adopt a pet who is in need of a loving home.
Secondly, please call your U.S. representative and politely ask him/her to cosponsor the Welfare of Our Friends (WOOF) Act (H.R. 1002) and the Puppy Protection Act (H.R. 2442) if they haven’t done so already (at www.congress.gov, simply type the bill number in the search bar at the top — “H.R. 1002” and “H.R. 2442” — and click the “Cosponsors” tab). Because some dog breeders definitely don’t love dogs, we need stronger laws to regulate them.
Kathy Coughlin
Oak Grove
