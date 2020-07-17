To the editor:
Mr. Johnson’s devotion to law and order (June 26, “Who gets to make the call?”) reminds me of the Pharisee condemning Jesus for healing the sick on the Sabbath. They both missed the point: “… and what does the LORD require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness …” (Micah 6:8).
A society is civilized — and godly — when its laws and actions enshrine compassion and justice. By contrast, our defining principles are greed and racism. When Colin Kaepernick took the knee, he was reviled for disrespecting the flag. A civilized nation would have been outraged by sadistic police AND by Trump’s expression of phony patriotism in the service of bigotry.
Godly virtues are, indeed, in short supply.
Thou shalt not commit murder apparently does not apply to Black victims of police.
Thou shalt not bear false witness (planting evidence and lying under oath) is null and void if used against people of color.
The Second Greatest Commandment and Golden Rule somehow don’t apply to people of color.
The Good Samaritan would be legally arrested for “resembling a robbery suspect,” then killed in police custody for “resisting arrest.”
Of course, we use a variety of race-neutral dodges to control Other People. Law and Order is the historical go-to, but “Religious Freedom” is the current favorite. We fought the Civil War to bury the God-given right to oppress, humiliate and kill, but it continues to rise from the dead when the moon is full.
This country was founded on the lawful and biblically justified abominations of mass murder and slavery, as defined by the Catholic Doctrine of Discovery. We’re still a nation of biblically justified money-changers for whom world-class atrocities are a routine business practice.
The Bible is full of quotes justifying everything from genocide to thievery. But is that the message of Christianity — of Jesus — as seen in the Sermon on the Mount, in the Beatitudes? “Blessed are the merciful …”
Civilized? Let’s not kid ourselves. We aren’t even house-broken.
Rod Kuehn
Ramsey
