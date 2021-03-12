To the editor:
Commissioner Matt Look’s vote against upgrading Anoka County’s economic specialist position, the only commissioner to vote no, once again demonstrates his penchant for showboating over governance. His vote flies in the face of a 2017 study of Anoka County Economic Development Business Recruitment performed by Ady Advantage and contributed to in part by the county. The study’s top recommendation was that the county hire a person to coordinate economic development with the local communities.
Recently, Jacquel Hajder, the county employee who served as economic specialist since 2018, notified the county that she had been hired by a private industry and would be leaving. This loss will have consequences based upon the fact that she was instrumental in developing relationships with the cities and businesses who wanted to expand or relocate to Anoka. A bigger loss will result if the position is not promptly filled to carry on Ms. Hajder’s work. This loss shows the importance of paying a competitive salary and providing a supportive work environment in order to attract and keep qualified employees.
Commissioner Look never seems to learn the true cost of turnover, particularly in key positions. The loss of Ms. Hajder without timely hiring a qualified replacement will be significantly disruptive in maintaining the relationships Ms. Hajder had built. Facilitating these relationships cannot occur with a “revolving door policy” that occurs when the county is unwilling to pay a competitive wage.
Businesses who are considering moving or expanding into the area are not going to wait until “budget time” to make important decisions. They need uninterrupted and coordinated support.
The commissioners’ vote demonstrates not only the need but the importance of upgrading this position. Rather than stand as an obstacle to good governance Commissioner Look should support this needed change.
William Erhart
Ramsey
