To the editor:
For more than 100 years, the League of Women Voters has diligently promoted good governance and fair voting. The need for our diligence and our voice has never been greater.
We of the LWV of Anoka, Blaine, Coon Rapids Area call on our legislative leaders to require that all Minnesota state representatives and senators accept the outcome of the 2020 elections and fulfill their oath to the U.S. and Minnesota constitutions. We stand with one voice on the need to call for truth and accountability around our elections.
LWV is a nonpartisan, good government organization. Being nonpartisan means we don’t support any specific party or candidate. Equally, it means we don’t abandon our positions or our principles of good government for any party.
We will continue to work with all legislators to advance free and fair elections. And we will continue to hold accountable all legislators, regardless of party, who undermine the democracy for which we stand.
Gretchen Sabel
President, LWV ABC
