To the editor:
Recently Sheriff James Stuart announced his officers would not enforce Gov. Walz’s mask mandate.
Now Stuart has written a letter to the editor lauding a telephone call he and sheriffs from around the country had with President Trump. He clearly approves of the approach taken by the president to respond to the police brutality protests and recent riots. He states that he was honored to discuss the importance of holding, “sponsors of violence accountable for their actions.”
He shared with the president that elected sheriffs “see, hear and feel the concerns of the electorate first hand.”
He doesn’t mention any discussion in the call of changes or reforms of policing that might be needed.
Are the concerns of the electorate that much different in Anoka County than in Minneapolis?
According to a study published in the Star Tribune Aug. 7, 78% of Minneapolis police traffic stop and searches were of Black and East African drivers, while only 12% were white. Of these searches, 26% resulted in arrests of Black and East Africans, while 41% of white driver searches resulted in arrests.
The article says researchers at Stanford University found that police around the U.S. pull over and search Black and Hispanic drivers at higher rates than whites. Yet the frequency of searches yielding contraband is similar for Blacks and whites, and lower for Hispanics.
In a poll of registered voters in Minneapolis published Aug. 19 in the Star Tribune, two out three people viewed Minneapolis police unfavorably, and 82% of whites and 96% of Blacks believed Blacks and whites are treated differently by the criminal justice system.
Should anything be done about this in Anoka County? Stuart wrote that, “As sheriffs, we remain united in our commitment ... to fight bias and any type of injustice ... We have and will continue to operate with a high level of integrity, with an attitude of service to all.”
Does this mean no significant reforms in policing are necessary?
Stuart brushes off a mandate from Walz but explicitly supports Trump’s doubling down on business as usual. We need a less partisan sheriff.
John LaBreche
Fridley
