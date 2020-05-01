To the editor:
Last year, I attended my first “powwow.” I was sitting next to an Anishinaabe man who answered all my questions about dress, dance and symbolism very patiently. Afterward, there was a cultural meal provided. He told me to make sure I went to the head of the line. “We honor elders!” Because I didn’t feel that was necessary, I just got into line with my granddaughter. A young Anishinaabe woman noticed me in line, came over, and escorted me to the head of the line — “Elders first.”
Recently I listened via YouTube to a very impassioned plea from Sen. (doctor) Matt Klein who has been treating COVID-19 patients. He was tired; he was saddened; he was discouraged. The discouragement came from comments made by Sens. Scott Jensen and Jim Abeler, both members of the medical field.
It seems many people aren’t accepting of the safety measures put in place by Gov. Walz and his team. I understand that small business owners are hurting; I understand that nonessential workers are hurting; and I also understand that all essential workers are putting their lives and the lives of their families on the line each and every day.
I look at the stimulus package from the federal level. $1,200 doesn’t even cover one month’s necessary outflow of cash. Corporate America, however, is getting bailed out again with no strings attached. I’m tired of seeing multi-millionaires/billionaires getting our tax money and the regular folks like you and me getting $1,200. Personally, I donated my check where I thought it would do more good.
If our state, our governor and his team, were to buckle under the pressure and resume “business as usual,” many more would die, mostly our elders. Our economy will recover; deceased people won’t.
Sue Dergantz
Anoka
