To the editor:
History matters.
For most of his life, Jerry Newton has been a voice and a force for us and our families and our schools and our businesses and our community.
After a decorated, 23-year military career protecting our country, a career that included a deployment to Vietnam in 1968 and 1969, Jerry ran the Blaine Dairy Store, a family-owned, small business.
When elected to the Coon Rapids City Council, Jerry worked on the Riverdale shopping project, which created hundreds of jobs, and on so much more.
On the Anoka-Hennepin School Board, Jerry championed the STEM program at Blaine High School and the IB program at Champlin Park, and so much more.
As state representative and now state senator, Jerry authored bills to protect homeless and disabled vets, to fund early childhood education and free, all-day kindergarten, to provide high-quality health care, to safeguard the environment, and so much more.
A resume asks for jobs and experience, a bare-bones list. What are missing are the qualities that made those accomplishments possible.
Sacrifice. Determination. Vision. Compromise. Fairness. Discipline. Respect.
History matters. Results matter. Character matters.
Vote to return Jerry Newton as state senator for District 37 to continue to be a voice and a force for us and our families and our schools and our businesses and our community.
Pamela Zimba
Coon Rapids
