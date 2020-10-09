To the editor:
Jerry Newton is the candidate of choice for Senate District 37. I have known Jerry for 30 years through our work together on committees and task forces in Coon Rapids. Our most intense work was as members on the Coon Rapids City Council. Currently he and I serve on the Coon Rapids Regenerative Energy task force. If successful in introducing solar fields to Coon Rapids, residents will be able to subscribe to this project and save money on energy. I can always count on Jerry to be informative, well-read, cool headed and ready to take the lead. His positions on the Council and the District 11 School Board have prepared him well for continuing his Minnesota Senate seat.
The bills Jerry has introduced and will work on this year include $1.5 million to begin the design of a bridge on 109th Avenue in Blaine over Highway 65; $1.5 million for design of access to Highway 610 from East River Road; $17 million for adding a third lane on Highway 10 from Hanson to Round Lake Blvd; $400,000 for expansion of the Coon Rapids Recycling Center and $18 million to rehab an empty building on the Minneapolis Veterans Home campus to accommodate 100 more veterans.
This coming year will test all of our legislators due to the divisiveness of our citizens. Jerry’s experience in bringing different groups together to form a common bond will be critical.
Lonni McCauley
Coon Rapids
