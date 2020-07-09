To the editor:
The city of Columbia Heights is once again contemplating approving another affordable housing project. Columbia Heights already has too much rental property, a result of poor planning for decades. It has an abundance of double bungalows, duplex, four-plex, and large multi units already. The city continues to approve building rental property. The city leaders state an approximate 30% of city housing is for rentals, but that figure may only include rental units that are licensed. I suspect there are many properties being rented out without a license. The city needs to do a much better job of vetting these non-licensed properties. It doesn’t seem to be a high priority for the city.
As a licensed landlord in this city, I, and many other landlords, feel it is very unfair that we live by the rules, while others remain non-compliant and are allowed to get away with staining the city.
The citizens of this city do not have anything against the actual renters. What we do have is a problem with non-compliant landlords, and poor or inadequate city management of rentals.
If we truly want to change our city, and its perception, we need someone like KT Jacobs on the council who will hold the city’s feet to the fire to make sure the city actually fulfills its obligation to the citizens of this city.
Clifford Johnson
Columbia Heights
