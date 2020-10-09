To the editor:
KT Jacobs has my vote for Columbia Heights City Council on Nov. 3!
KT has been involved with many different community and city events as a leader and serving people.
KT has spent the last three years going to City Council, work meetings and many commission meetings. KT has in-depth knowledge of what is happening in our community and listens to citizen concerns.
KT knows city staff and what each department is responsible for.
KT recently helped us get an unsafe property looked at by the city by knowing who and how to get action taken.
KT already knows how to get the job done!
Janet Kendall
Columbia Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.