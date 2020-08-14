To the editor:
Rapid-onset gender dysphoria (suddenly coming out as transgender) is a new craze among adolescent girls. Parents need to understand what is causing this and why it is such a dangerous practice to affirm girls in gender transition. Consider these words of warning from Michelle Cretella M.D., the Executive Director of the American College of Pediatricians:
“The crux of the matter is that while the transition-affirming movement purports to help children, it is inflicting a grave injustice on them and their nondysphoric peers.
“These professionals are using the myth that people are born transgender to justify engaging in massive, uncontrolled, and unconsented experimentation on children who have a psychological condition that would otherwise resolve after puberty in the vast majority of cases.
“Today’s institutions that promote transition affirmation are pushing children to impersonate the opposite sex, sending many of them down the path of puberty blockers, sterilization, the removal of healthy body parts, and untold psychological damage.
“These harms constitute nothing less than institutionalized child abuse. Sound ethics demand an immediate end to the use of pubertal suppression, cross-sex hormones, and sex reassignment surgeries in children and adolescents, as well as an end to promoting gender ideology via school curricula and legislative policies.”
Writer Abigail Shrier in her new book “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” sheds light on the phenomenon that today 2% of high school students (mostly girls) are coming out as transgender whereas in the general population it is typically less than .01%. She describes this as the new anorexia that is a form of social contagion. Girls in distress convince themselves and their friends that testosterone will cure all of their problems.
This dangerous fad is skyrocketing among middle, high school and college students as a result of social media and gender ideology in the school curriculum. Young teenage girls, insisting on breast removal and hormone treatments, are pursuing medically unnecessary surgeries together. By coming out as “trans” with their friends they think all their problems will go away. Tragically, their problems are just beginning.
Barb Anderson
Champlin
