To the editor:
The villain of my letter today is State Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, chair of a Senate Elections Committee and opponent — and preventer — of a vote-by-mail system like Oregon, Utah, Colorado, Washington, Hawaii — and now, California — use, and quite successfully. Current Secretary of State Steve Simon is the strongest advocate for vote-by-mail in Minnesota.
Any of you who have voted in a Connexus Energy board election knows how it works. You complete your ballot, put it in an envelope that does not identify you, then place that sealed envelope into one that has a bar code and identification just for you, to assure that your vote is legal and will be properly tabulated. Oregon has been doing this since 2000, and of more than 100 million votes cast, about a dozen were proven fraudulent. That fraud rate is no worse than for votes cast in-person.
States now have many tools they can use to make vote-by-mail balloting safe, efficient and not fraudulent. Voters submit personal identifying information, much as we do right now. Ballots arrive with bar coded envelopes. Mail bar codes allow the Postal Service to track delivery and processing. States have developed secure ballot drop-off locations. States have also created disincentives for committing fraud, with heavy fines and felony punishments. And, states retain in-person polling sites to deal with lost or error-prone ballots.
Minnesotans have already learned to do no-excuse absentee ballots; moving to vote-by-mail will reduce the growing difficulties of staffing election day polling sites with election judges, and evolve our balloting to enable more participation, more efficiently.
In this pandemic period, with most of our social activities canceled or postponed, with fear of a Fall return of spreading positive cases and deaths, we should be limiting citizens’ exposure through in-person voting. We don’t want a repeat of the April election day in Wisconsin — where dozens of cases appeared in people who went to the polls. Gov. Tim Walz may mandate mailed ballots this year. It would be better to legislate vote-by-mail into law, over Sen. Kiffmeyer’s opposition.
Wes Volkenant
Andover
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.