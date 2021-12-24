For the first time in Minnesota’s weather history, we experienced at least five tornadoes on Dec. 15. Weatherman Paul Douglas expressed shock. We all find this incredible. But it’s only the beginning.
We know what it’s like to put a woolen blanket over us to stay warm anytime. The blanket traps in body heat, and we feel cozy. Sometimes we get so warm that we discard the blanket, once we have warmed sufficiently. The earth is no different: we have a blanket of greenhouse gases (GHG) above us that entraps the heat that tries to escape earth’s surface. We gain unexpectedly warmer seasons — earlier springs, hotter summers, gushing rainfalls, longer autumns and shorter, warmer winters. The problem is that we can’t discard the GHG blanket when we get too warm. Worse, we keep feeding more GHG into the blanket, and at this point it’s thickening without much in the way of restrictions. Worst of all, we have set into motion weather patterns that have the potential of making our lives utterly miserable in a new host of ways; without stopping our generation of more GHG, we could threaten the existence of human life on our wonderful planet. We are our own worst existential threat!
Sweden’s Greta Thunberg, who wants her great-grandchildren to have a nice planet to live on, admonishes us at the United Nations, saying, “How dare you!” Meaning, of course, how dare we continue to do little to stem the advancing tide of global warming and its concomitant climate change.
The main culprit is well known — the continuing burning of fossil fuels, which produces more GHG, entrapping more heat, melting glaciers, warming oceans and feeding more energy into hurricanes and tornadoes, wrecking more homes and businesses, killing more people. The physical mechanism is the latent heat of vaporization. Ocean heat releases more water vapor, leading to more wind, more rain, more violent storms that move inland, last longer and move to higher latitudes, like Minnesota.
