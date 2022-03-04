The two letters in the Feb. 25 issue were aligned with one another in that they were slams of conservative voters. The notions expressed were that lies prevail among the GOP. People should do their research. Sure this would be your opinion if your only source of information was the mainstream media or other totally biased leftist news sources. As adults, we all know there are two sides to every story. Please help us all come together by trying to determine both sides of any issue before forming your own opinion. Let’s educate ourselves. Listen to others. Respectfully dialogue with people who have varying views. Unfortunately, this is incredibly difficult for humans to do because any time they read or hear something that aligns with their current views, they are convinced they are right and stop seeking divergent information, which might be where the truth actually lies.
Here is just one example of a false notion that should not be perpetuated because it only serves to inflame people and increase the racial divide; a Feb. 25 letter said “the GOP is working feverishly to enact legislation in every state that would deny Black and brown voters the right to vote.” This is an absolutely FALSE statement. Mainstream media is spreading this ridiculous narrative. Please do some diligent research. Nobody is trying to disenfranchise any voters of any color. What conservatives want is fair and honest election regulations. The best way to ensure this is up for negotiation via respectful dialogue, but to make a blanket statement like that only inflames 50% of the voters. The “shame” does not belong to the conservatives but to those who spread these false narratives and for what gain? It’s just plain mean. What happened to the “kindness matters” concept? Let’s come together for the betterment of our society and for our children’s future.
