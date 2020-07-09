To the editor:
Last month my husband was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital for a possible heart attack. A huge thank you to all of the first responders for their quick response and support as well as to the staff at Mercy for the excellent care they gave him. Thankfully there was no heart attack; his heart is strong and he’s doing well now.
The cost of the ambulance service is over $2,500. The cost of the overnight stay and multitude of tests is over $28,000. We are fortunate as we have good health insurance, so our out-of-pocket expenses are easily affordable.
What would these costs do to someone who was unemployed with no health insurance? Think of all those who are currently unemployed due to the current pandemic. One option for those without insurance is the Affordable Care Act (ACA) also known as Obamacare. The Star Tribune reported 487,000 Americans applied for ACA coverage this spring because of loss of their health insurance. On June 25 the Trump administration filed a legal brief with the Supreme Court to abolish the Affordable Care Act. They have not brought forth any option to replace the ACA, so if abolished, what happens to all of those Americans who currently use this option as their only health insurance? We are currently in a national health crisis with no quick conclusion in sight. Is now the time to take away health coverage for millions of Americans?
Alyson Gullette
Andover
