To the editor:
In response to the letter to the editor from Linea Kirchner. I found it ironic and hypocritical coming from someone who had several inappropriate and irresponsible actions toward past Anoka City Council members, including myself and my wife. Some were investigated by the Anoka police who recommended no contact or restraining orders be obtained. It really didn’t excuse her behavior that she was a past employee of the Anoka County Historical Society and the Minnesota Historical Society or that she was a fifth-generation Anokan.
Paul Pierce
Anoka
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.