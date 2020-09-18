To the editor:
I have had the distinct honor of knowing Sen. John Hoffman for several years. For the past 14 years, his devotion to serving the community he lives in has been unwavering, especially the environment. With his leadership, the Clean Water Accountability Act was passed, ensuring that we can protect our state for years to come. As a father to five children, this bill, as well as Sen. Hoffman’s dedication to education over the years, ensures my active support of him for another term.
Jonathan Puffer
Coon Rapids
