To the editor:
Once again gun mania is on the front page (“Area gun sales take off like a shot,” UnionHerald, 04/17/20).
Gun aficionados apparently have an insatiable appetite for guns — spiked by disparate triggers (no pun intended).
The election of the first Africa-America president? ... Buy more guns and ammo. The previously unimaginable tragedy of the slaughter of school children by a monster with an assault rifle? ... Buy more guns and ammo. The rapid spread of an extremely contagious and lethal virus? ... Buy more guns and ammo.
It’s somewhat understandable that someone — who imagines the collapse of society into something like the depiction of the movie “The Road” — might want to purchase a .22 or a small bore shotgun for dispatching backyard squirrels and rabbits for sustenance, but AR-15s?
Behavior scientist, Sara Gorman, has hit upon an important observation about the human species: “Any time an important part of our identity gets challenged we are likely to double down and become essentially panicked about reinforcing that identity.”
If an individual defines personal liberty primarily as gun ownership, then a black president who is imagined to be a progressive firebrand may be seen as a threat to that “liberty.” Nevermind if that person was always more of a Clintonesque appeaser than a radical agent of change.
Likewise, the slaughter of innocents might be a catalyst for examining the U.S. epidemic of gun violence and the creation of measures to address it — another perceived threat to “liberty.”
Our current pandemic has created a more complicated tableau. Is “liberty” essentially defined by gun ownership or the freedom to expose one’s self to a nasty virus? Well, it turns out it can be both things at once!
This alliance has inadvertently created a death cult. Statistically, the insertion of an unsecured and loaded gun into any household makes the occupants of that household much more likely to be victims of suicide or homicide. This type of violence is often impulsive, and the presence of firearms makes it more likely that impulses will be acted on.
Gene Case
Andover
