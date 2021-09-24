To the editor:
When I read Mr. Hodel’s letter in last week’s paper, I just cringed. Why would a well-educated, well-balanced, mindful state like Minnesota want to become like Texas?
I have a very simple solution to Mr. Hodel’s abortion issue laid out last week. It seems like it’s mostly men who are so hell-bent on controlling women’s bodies. Instead, why not legislate non-consent vasectomies (at insemination age) which are later reversible should a man and his partner desire a child? There would be nearly zero unwanted pregnancies. The only abortion procedures would be for planned pregnancies that resulted in non-viable fetuses or medically dangerous pregnancies for the woman.
Have any voting members of Congress or our own state legislature proposed this? If not, why not?
Sue Dergantz
Anoka
