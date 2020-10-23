To the editor:
I think our nation needs to get back to the basics as far as our faith is concerned, and that starts in each of our own smaller communities. It seems like we’ve all but lost our sense of moral values in many areas of our society. That’s why I support John Heinrich for state representative. I know John Heinrich shares many of the same Christian values I hold dear; family, faith and the right to life. Although we don’t share the same Christian denomination, we still agree on those basic values. As a FAITHFUL Catholic I believe we need to end abortion in our state. I also like that John Heinrich supports lower taxes and believes in a free market system that allows businesses to do what they do best and that is to generate jobs. I own a small business in Ramsey, and our business seems to always do better under leadership like John Heinrich’s leadership. I support John Heinrich because he’s pro life and pro 2nd Amendment. He’s done a fantastic job so far as state representative, and he will be getting my vote this year as well.
Andy LaBine
Ramsey
