To the editor:
Seeing a series of published letters to the editor (which are OPINIONS), I need to set the record straight. Due to word limitations, I cannot comment on all.
Journalists reported these facts numerous times.
We bought our Lino Lakes home over seven years ago — paying property taxes, patronizing local retailers, enjoying parks/trails and forming fantastic friendships. For nine years as a LEGAL mayor, I worked with the Anoka County Board and local officials.
Ibeen villainized for honoring my commitment as mayor. Nights sleeping in a district does not make you a better candidate. The better commissioner listens, works WITH others, gives you a VOICE.
I DID NOT raise taxes 400%. I REDUCED TAXES 5.7% bringing $55M of redevelopment to Anoka County. Hy-Vee has opened the convenience store. COVID-19 prolonged the grand opening.
I have nine years experience as Spring Lake Park mayor in Anoka County and a BA degree with a double major. I DO NOT work for Spring Lake Park food service. When elected, I will retire and commit 100% to being your commissioner, unlike my opponent who will have obligations to his company.
My opponent DID destroy a successful 30-year fire district between Lino Lakes/Circle Pines/Centerville increasing the annual Lino Lakes taxpayer’s cost of fire protection from $525,800 to $1,179,700, and we are not safer.
“Trying to set-up a time w/someone” does not mean you should take credit as commissioner for projects.
I do know the role of the County Board with respect to the Watershed District. It’s NOT to micromanage or force a non-binding joint powers agreement (costing taxpayers thousands of dollars in attorney fees).
This is a non-partisan position, I have not sought endorsement from any party.
Did I make everyone happy as mayor? Absolutely not. But, I refused to be bullied into making zoning changes to allow someone to profit/costing the tax payers. I took a hard stand, making a handful of people upset. It was the right thing to do, and I would do it again.
When elected as your commissioner, I promise to keep fighting the bullies and give you a VOICE!
Cindy Hansen
Lino Lakes
Hansen is a candidate for Anoka County Board in District 6.
