To the editor:
The holidays are a time to pause and give thanks. I want to share what I am thankful for, to bring awareness and highlight the importance of health screenings — even during this pandemic.
This fall, after my annual mammogram screening, I had a follow up that discovered a tiny mass. A biopsy determined it was early stage breast cancer. Although it has been challenging during this pandemic, I feel fortunate it was detected early.
I give thanks to modern technology and all the nurses and doctors at the University of Minnesota who cared for me and successfully removed the cancer cells within one month of diagnosis. What a gift to our state to have a world-class university with doctors who treat us, educate new physicians and do research that improves Minnesotans’ lives. Thanks to all of our health care workers who risk their own health to care for us. They are my heroes and in my prayers.
Doctors and nurses shared with me how critical it is to get cancer screenings done — even during this pandemic. Early detection is important. Screenings for skin, colon, breast, cervical, and prostate cancer save lives.
The Minnesota Department of Health’s SAGE Screening Programs help keep Minnesotans healthy through screening and early detection of breast, cervical and colorectal cancers. Free screenings are provided to people who have:
• No insurance.
• Insurance that does not cover screening, has a deductible, or co-pay.
• Income within program guidelines.
Contact SAGE at 1-888-643-2584 or email health.sage@state.mn.us to learn about getting screened.
Connie Bernardy
New Brighton
Rep. Connie Bernardy represents District 41A in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
