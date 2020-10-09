To the editor:
It is imperative that Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff be reelected to the Spring Lake Park City Council. Barb is a unique person who has the knowledge, background and tenacity to investigate and research the conflicts, irregularities and inconsistencies that sometimes plague City Hall.
I have known Barb for several years. I was on the Planning Commission for over 30 years and we did work together on zoning matters since we both investigated thoroughly all situations firsthand. She approaches issues with questions. She does the legwork and will work relentlessly until questions are answered and solutions are found.
A resident was having a problem with his neighbor concerning the driveway being too close to the existing property line. The new neighbor and his friends would constantly park so close to the line that when they exited their trucks, they would step into the 30-year residents’ yard. Not a good situation since it ultimately could affect his insurance if anyone fell.
Looking into the matter we knew there should have been a 5-foot setback for the driveway from the property line. The existing code had somehow been ignored. We checked other similar situations and realized this had happened several times. The situation quickly turned dark because the city decided to grandfather in all illegal (no permit ever issued) and legal non-conforming (permit granted) to thus clear up the mess. Barb realized that in doing this, if a resident had an issue with an abutting neighbor’s yard, there would be no legal leg to stand on.
The new ordinance was voted in minus a vote from Barb. She told me later the whole mess had cost her a lot of votes since it was twisted around negatively by her opponent.
The city, and the residents of Spring Lake Park need Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff representing them on the City Council. She will never sit on the fence, and she will always vote her conscience.
Vince Smith
Spring Lake Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.