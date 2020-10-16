To the editor:
I am writing this in support of Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff retaining her seat on the City Council because of her wonderful support for the senior community in this district.
In the past, two residents (seniors) were hit by cars on Osborne Road, one being killed. Ms. Bisschoff supported the involvement necessary (talking to Anoka County Roads) to get flashing signs put up on Osborne Road, making it a safer road for everyone.
My other involvement with Ms. Bisschoff is the condition of the bike path from Highway 65 to East River Road. There were areas of the path that were so bad people were getting stuck, even tipping over their wheelchairs! She in turn asked Spring Lake Park’s Public Works Department to even out the path with asphalt so that everyone could enjoy it again.
Hal W. Piontek
Spring Lake Park
