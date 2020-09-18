To the editor:
I met Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff at the Spring Lake Park City Council meetings because of some issues we were having at Legends of Spring Lake Park.
Barbara took the time to come out to our senior building to listen to our concerns on several occasions.
One of our residents here went to Anoka County Court, which Barbara also attended. I might add that he was happy with his outcome.
She has checked with me on a monthly basis to see how things were going in our building.
When COVID-19 first came about, she checked to see that the rules were all in place and we were safe.
I feel that anyone that takes that kind of interest in our welfare deserves to be reelected as council woman. As a council woman she listens, cares and does. My vote is for Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff.
Corrine Greene
Spring Lake Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.