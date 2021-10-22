To the editor:
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As a breast cancer survivor, I encourage Minnesotans to continue or begin routine health screenings by getting a mammogram. One in eight women will get breast cancer during their lifetime.
One year ago, following a routine mammogram, my doctors detected a very small mass and determined it was early-stage breast cancer. I was treated at the University of Minnesota and successfully had the cancer cells removed within one month of detection. Now my risk of getting breast cancer again is the same as any other woman. Our state is fortunate to have a world-class university with doctors who treat us, educate new physicians and do research to improves Minnesotans lives. Thanks to all our health care workers who risk their own health to care for us. You are my heroes and in my prayers.
My doctors and nurses shared with me how critical it is people get their health screenings done. I hope sharing my story inspires Minnesotans to get screenings scheduled and done on time. Skin, colorectal, breast, cervical and prostate screenings save lives. Early detection is important.
The Minnesota Department of Health’s Sage Screening Programs help keep Minnesotans healthy through screening and early detection of breast, cervical and colorectal cancers. Free screenings are provided to people who:
• Do not have insurance.
• Have insurance that does not cover screening or has a deductible or co-pay.
• Have income within program guidelines.
For screenings or eligibility questions, please call SAGE at 1-888-643-2584 or email health.sage@state.mn.us.
If you have additional questions about applying, please contact me at rep.connie.bernardy@house.mn or 651-296-5510.
Rep. Connie Bernardy
New Brighton
